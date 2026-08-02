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HomeCompare CarsTucson [2022-2025] vs Hilux

Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Hilux
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 29.27 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.95 to 15.38 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1997 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.0-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil SpringLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Length
4630 mm5320 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm3085 mm
Height
1665 mm1815 mm
Width
1865 mm1855 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres80 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlilited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
--
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Black and Light Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,80,29737,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
29,26,80031,99,000
RTO
3,08,6804,28,875
Insurance
1,44,3171,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
72,65581,315
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

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Latest Videos

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