Tucson [2022-2025] vs octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Octavia Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 25.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 15.81 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.