Tucson [2022-2025] vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Karoq Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.