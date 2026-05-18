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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Countryman
BrandHyundaiMINI
Price₹ 29.27 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage12.95 to 15.38 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.02.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm296 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil SpringMultilink
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18R19
Length
4630 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm2692 mm
Height
1665 mm1645 mm
Width
1865 mm1843 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres54 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlilited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
--
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Light Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,80,29774,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
29,26,80064,90,000
RTO
3,08,6806,78,000
Insurance
1,44,3172,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
72,6551,60,134
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

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Latest Car & Bike News

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech.
Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Tucson reveal a redesigned cabin with a 17-inch touchscreen.
2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display
12 May 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV
25 Apr 2026
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow; here's what to expect
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
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Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India
2 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
12 Aug 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
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