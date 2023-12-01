Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTucson vs Countryman

Hyundai Tucson vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹27.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm189 bhp @
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,01,42946,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
27,69,70040,50,000
RTO
2,92,9704,34,000
Insurance
1,38,2591,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,8111,00,422

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    The Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with minimal changes to the exterior compared to the current model.
    Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover with revamped design and updated interior, India launch likely in 2024
    21 Nov 2023
    Hyundai is expected to launch at least four new cars in India in 2024, including the facelift version of the Tucson SUV.
    Hyundai Motor expected to launch these new cars in India in 2024
    22 Dec 2023
    The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV comes carrying several design elements borrowed from the new Mini Cooper.
    Third generation Mini Countryman SUV production commences in this country, India launch possibly in 2024
    15 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
    Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
    9 Aug 2021
    Hyundai Tucson SUV was the only ICE vehicle to pass the latest Euro NCAP crash tests featuring five cars.
    Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Ford Mustang Mach-E ace Euro NCAP crash tests
    28 Oct 2021
    New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
    Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
    1 Sept 2022
    While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
    Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
    12 Aug 2022
    View all
     