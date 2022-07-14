HT Auto
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹27.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm189 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,01,42943,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
27,69,70038,00,000
RTO
2,92,9704,09,000
Insurance
1,38,2591,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,81194,304
