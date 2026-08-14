In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Clubman
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4