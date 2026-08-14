Tucson [2022-2025] vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Clubman Brand Hyundai Mini Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.