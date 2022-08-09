HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTucson vs A-Class Limousine

Hyundai Tucson vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Filters
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹27.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,01,42947,27,149
Ex-Showroom Price
27,69,70041,20,000
RTO
2,92,9704,41,000
Insurance
1,38,2591,65,649
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,8111,01,604
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details