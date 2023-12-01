Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTucson vs Invicto

Hyundai Tucson vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹27.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
--
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,01,42928,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
27,69,70024,79,000
RTO
2,92,9702,63,900
Insurance
1,38,2591,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,81161,697

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    The Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with minimal changes to the exterior compared to the current model.
    Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover with revamped design and updated interior, India launch likely in 2024
    21 Nov 2023
    Hyundai is expected to launch at least four new cars in India in 2024, including the facelift version of the Tucson SUV.
    Hyundai Motor expected to launch these new cars in India in 2024
    22 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki now has a robust SUV portfolio which is adding wind to its proverbial sails.
    Maruti Suzuki continues its march in October; Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs provide biggest thrust
    1 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
    Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
    1 Sept 2022
    While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
    Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
    12 Aug 2022
    View all
     