In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Carnival
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|14.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4