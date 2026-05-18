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HomeCompare CarsTucson [2022-2025] vs Compass

Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] vs Jeep Compass

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Compass Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Compass
BrandHyundaiJeep
Price₹ 29.27 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.95 to 15.38 kmpl16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.02.0 Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil SpringMulti Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18225 / 60 R17
Length
4630 mm4405 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm2636 mm
Height
1665 mm1640 mm
Width
1865 mm1818 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverFront
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlilited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
84
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch8.4 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-Yes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Light GreyBlack and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,80,29721,38,120
Ex-Showroom Price
29,26,80017,96,351
RTO
3,08,6802,40,544
Insurance
1,44,3171,00,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
72,65545,956
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

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Latest Car & Bike News

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech.
Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Tucson reveal a redesigned cabin with a 17-inch touchscreen.
2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display
12 May 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
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Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
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While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
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