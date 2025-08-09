In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|V-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4