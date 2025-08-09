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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] V-cross
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 29.27 Lakhs₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Mileage12.95 to 15.38 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Ignition Start Stop Button
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.04 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4500 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
154 bhp @ 6200 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil SpringSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Length
4630 mm5295 mm
Wheelbase
2755 mm3095 mm
Height
1665 mm1785 mm
Width
1865 mm1860 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlilited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-Yes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black and Light Grey-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,80,29724,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
29,26,80021,04,580
RTO
3,08,6802,79,072
Insurance
1,44,3171,12,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
72,65553,665
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

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