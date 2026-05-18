Tucson [2022-2025] vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Tucson [2020-2022] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.