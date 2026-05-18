In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4