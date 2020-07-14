HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTucson [2020-2022] vs T-Roc

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] vs Volkswagen T-Roc

Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Nu 2.01.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,31,46524,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
22,69,10021,35,000
RTO
2,42,9102,24,230
Insurance
1,18,95592,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,56052,698
