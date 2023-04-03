In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|T-roc
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4