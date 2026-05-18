In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-