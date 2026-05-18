Tucson [2020-2022] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage - - Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2694 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.