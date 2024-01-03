Saved Articles

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GX 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Nu 2.0-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,31,46523,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
22,69,10019,99,000
RTO
2,42,9102,53,875
Insurance
1,18,9551,00,473
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,56050,593

