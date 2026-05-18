Tucson [2020-2022] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Nexon ev max Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage - - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1999 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.