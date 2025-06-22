Tucson [2020-2022] vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Superb [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage - 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.