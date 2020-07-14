Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Nu 2.0
|2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹26,31,465
|₹30,04,319
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹22,69,100
|₹26,29,000
|RTO
|₹2,42,910
|₹2,62,900
|Insurance
|₹1,18,955
|₹1,11,919
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,560
|₹64,574