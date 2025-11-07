In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs Octavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Octavia
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 26.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4