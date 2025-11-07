In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs octavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Octavia
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 25.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15.81 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4