Tucson [2020-2022] vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Outlander Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage - 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2360 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.