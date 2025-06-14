In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)