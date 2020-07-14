Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Nu 2.0
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹26,31,465
|₹16,90,683
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹22,69,100
|₹15,99,000
|RTO
|₹2,42,910
|₹20,000
|Insurance
|₹1,18,955
|₹71,183
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,560
|₹36,339