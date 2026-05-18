In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)