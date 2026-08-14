Tucson [2020-2022] vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Alturas g4 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage - 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2157 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.