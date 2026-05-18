In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Carnival
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|14.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4