hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsTucson [2020-2022] vs Carnival

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Carnival
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 22.55 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage-14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc2151 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.02.2L CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with coil springMulti Link
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut With Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 60 R18
Length
44805115 mm
Wheelbase
26703090 mm
Height
16601755 mm
Width
18501985 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6272 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneTuscan & Umber
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeTuscan & Umber
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,31,46574,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
22,69,10063,91,000
RTO
2,42,9108,27,875
Insurance
1,18,9552,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,5601,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech.
Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Tucson reveal a redesigned cabin with a 17-inch touchscreen.
2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display
12 May 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia carnival: Which limousine would you like to travel in
22 Jul 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in
8 Jul 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
Kia Carnival 2024 review: Does it command a business-class like price tag?
22 Oct 2024
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
12 Aug 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers