In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs Meridian Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Meridian
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|15 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4