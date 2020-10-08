Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Nu 2.0
|2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹26,31,465
|₹35,27,004
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹22,69,100
|₹29,90,000
|RTO
|₹2,42,910
|₹3,89,750
|Insurance
|₹1,18,955
|₹1,46,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,560
|₹75,809