In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|V-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 25.52 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4