Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] V-cross
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 22.55 Lakhs₹ 25.52 Lakhs
Mileage-16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1999 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
Nu 2.04 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with coil springSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut With Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18255 / 60 R18
Length
44805332 mm
Wheelbase
26703095 mm
Height
16601855 mm
Width
18501880 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6255 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,31,46530,17,364
Ex-Showroom Price
22,69,10025,52,000
RTO
2,42,9103,35,000
Insurance
1,18,9551,29,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,56064,854

