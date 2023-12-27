Saved Articles

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Nu 2.04 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,31,46520,23,682
Ex-Showroom Price
22,69,10016,98,000
RTO
2,42,9102,28,250
Insurance
1,18,95596,932
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,56043,496

