In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2020-2022] vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|D-max
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|-