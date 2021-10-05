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Hyundai Santro vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Vento
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
700972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2017.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Length
36104390
Wheelbase
24002553
Height
15601467
Width
16451699
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
3555
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,32411,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6909,99,900
RTO
26,56876,323
Insurance
31,56643,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50624,078
Expert Rating

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