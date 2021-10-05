Santro vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Vento Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.