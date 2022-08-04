In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Polo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3