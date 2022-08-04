Santro vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Yaris Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.