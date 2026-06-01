Santro vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Urban cruiser Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.