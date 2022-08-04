In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Glanza Comparison