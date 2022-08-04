In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3