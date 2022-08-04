Santro vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.