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Hyundai Santro vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Punch
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Length
36103876 mm
Wheelbase
24002445 mm
Height
15601615 mm
Width
16451742 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3246,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6905,59,000
RTO
26,56831,360
Insurance
31,56634,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50613,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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