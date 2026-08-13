In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Punch Comparison