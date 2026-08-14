Santro vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Rapid tsi Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.