In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Rapid TSI Comparison