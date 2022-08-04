In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Triber Comparison