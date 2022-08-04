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Hyundai Santro vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Top View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI PetrolTurbo TCe 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut-
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Length
36104343 mm
Wheelbase
24002657 mm
Height
15601701 mm
Width
16451815 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,32412,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,69010,49,000
RTO
26,5681,04,900
Insurance
31,56645,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50625,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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