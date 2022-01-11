Santro vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Kicks Brand Hyundai Nissan Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.