In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Kicks Comparison