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Hyundai Santro vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Santro and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Comet ev
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1086 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13145 / 70 R12
Length
36102974 mm
Wheelbase
24002010 mm
Height
15601640 mm
Width
16451505 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3247,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6907,49,800
RTO
26,5689,000
Insurance
31,56634,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50617,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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