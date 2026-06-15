In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Santro and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Comet EV Comparison