In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Astor Comparison