Santro vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Swift [2021-2024] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.