|Engine Type
|1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
|1.2L Dual Jet
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|700
|858
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20
|23.2
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|No
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹5,35,324
|₹6,53,453
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,76,690
|₹5,85,000
|RTO
|₹26,568
|₹32,400
|Insurance
|₹31,566
|₹35,553
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹11,506
|₹14,045