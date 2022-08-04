Santro vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.