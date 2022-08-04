In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4