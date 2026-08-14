Santro vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Celerio x Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.