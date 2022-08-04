Santro vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.