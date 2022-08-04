hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSantro vs Baleno

Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Baleno Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Baleno
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700827 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2022.35 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm88 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Length
36103990 mm
Wheelbase
24002520 mm
Height
15601500 mm
Width
16451745 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack / Blue
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3246,57,299
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6905,98,900
RTO
26,56828,786
Insurance
31,56629,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50614,127
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

Cons

CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering

Baleno Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs Fronx
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Baleno vs i20

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Tiago CNG has a tough competition ahead with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro positioned in the same segment.
Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
4 Aug 2022
Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.
Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant
24 Sept 2022
The newest Hyundai Santro was launched in 2018.
Hyundai Santro discontinued: Five reasons for sunset on sunshine car
19 May 2022
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test
13 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes.
Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible
19 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh last month.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
2 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
23 Feb 2022
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers