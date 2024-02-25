Saved Articles

Hyundai Santro vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Santro vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Xuv300 turbo sport
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticManual
Cylinders43
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.2 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,32410,56,404
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6909,30,501
RTO
26,56877,135
Insurance
31,56648,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50622,706
Expert Rating
-

