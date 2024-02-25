In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Santro vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3