Santro vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Kuv100 nxt Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.