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Hyundai Santro vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Kuv100 nxt
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Rear View
Steering Wheel
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.2 L mFALCON G80
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strutIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13185 / 65 R14
Length
36103700
Wheelbase
24002385
Height
15601655
Width
16451735
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
56
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3535
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackGrey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3246,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6906,08,675
RTO
26,56847,437
Insurance
31,56628,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50614,721
Expert Rating
-

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